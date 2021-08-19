COVID-19 vaccination advisory for workplaces being reviewed, with view to 'drive up' rates: MOM

SINGAPORE: The advisory on COVID-19 vaccination for workplaces is being reviewed, as authorities look into driving up vaccination rates to keep workplaces safe, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Aug 19).

Under the current advisory, "employers may require COVID-19 vaccination as a company policy for settings with higher risk of exposure to COVID-19", it added.

"In light of the (COVID-19 multi-ministry task force) announcements on the vaccinate or regular test regime in selected sectors, the tripartite partners are reviewing the advisory, with a view to further drive up vaccination rates so that our workplaces remain safe," said a spokesperson for MOM.

"We are finalising the updated advisory which will be issued soon."

The statement was in response to CNA's query following Jetstar Asia's announcement that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct 1.

The carrier said the move is part of its "commitment to safety" and was "in line with the guidance by the Singapore Government".

Singapore Airlines (SIA) also gave details of its employee vaccination policy on Wednesday, saying frontline staff for the airline and its budget arm Scoot need to be fully vaccinated by Sep 1 and Dec 1 respectively.