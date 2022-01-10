'Currently no plans' to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for primary school, pre-school attendance: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: There are “currently no plans” to make COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for physical attendance in pre-schools or primary schools, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Jan 10).

Responding to parliamentary questions about vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for children, Mr Chan said: “The focus at this time is to ensure our children are well-protected against COVID-19 as we begin vaccination for those aged five to 11 years.”

The Government has seen an “encouraging start” to the vaccination exercise for children, and will continue to work with parents to achieve a high vaccination rate so that as many school activities as possible can resume, he added.

“The pace, extent and approach towards resuming these school activities would depend on various factors, including vaccination rates as well as the overall national posture.”

Speaking in Parliament, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that there are “presently no plans” to introduce vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for children aged 12 and below in the community, and public, pre-school and school settings.

“This is due to a combination of reasons, namely, children are less likely to develop severe illnesses when infected, and we want to preserve as much as possible universal access to holistic education for children,” he added.

While Singapore has a “strict” system for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures in place, the rules are “much less strict” for children, said the Health Minister.