Singapore

HPB to award S$30 vouchers to those who refer seniors for COVID-19 vaccination
HPB to award S$30 vouchers to those who refer seniors for COVID-19 vaccination
File photo. The Health Promotion Board is awarding S$30 e-vouchers to people who refer unvaccinated seniors aged 60 years and above for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)
Kurt Ganapathy
14 Aug 2021 07:42PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 07:43PM)
SINGAPORE: Those who refer unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above for COVID-19 vaccinations will receive a S$30 e-voucher as a token of appreciation under a new programme by the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

The Let’s Get Our Seniors Vaccinated programme was launched on Friday (Aug 13) and will run until Nov 30, HPB said on the HealthHub website.

To participate in the programme, referrers must pre-register online at least one to two days before the date of the elderly person's vaccination, according to HPB's terms and conditions. A confirmation SMS will be sent to referrers within one or two days.

Referrers must then accompany the senior for their jabs at vaccination centres where HPB staff are stationed.

“It is important that seniors get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they are the most vulnerable group and are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill, if infected. Taking the COVID-19 vaccine helps seniors to protect themselves and their loved ones,” HPB said.

“Some seniors are hesitant about vaccination because they may not be familiar with the importance and benefits of vaccination or have concerns about receiving vaccination. Let’s encourage our seniors to be vaccinated and provide the support they need.”

Singaporeans, permanent residents, employment pass holders and work permit holders aged 17 and above based are eligible to participate as referrers.

The referred senior must not have received any doses of COVID-19 vaccines prior to the date of pre-registration for the programme.

Seniors who have recovered from COVID-19 can also be referred under the programme. They only require a single dose of a vaccine, administered at least three months after the date of their diagnosis.

Participants will receive one e-voucher for every elderly person they refer for vaccination, up to a maximum of 10 seniors. Each senior can only be registered by one referrer.

The e-vouchers will be credited in the referrer’s Healthy 365 account once HPB verifies that the senior is fully vaccinated. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine.

Referrers must download HPB’s Healthy 365 app and create a profile in order to receive their e-vouchers.

The e-vouchers, which are valid for 90 days, can be used at a variety of participating merchants, including supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, pharmacies and sporting goods stores.

As of Thursday, 84 per cent of people aged 60 and above have completed their full vaccination regimen, while 89 per cent have received at least one dose.

More than 115,000 people in this age group remain unvaccinated, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Source: CNA/kg

COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Health Promotion Board

