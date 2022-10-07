COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 months to 4 years to start from Oct 25

SINGAPORE: Singapore will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of six months and four years starting on Oct 25, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Oct 7).

Children between the ages of five and 11 will also be able to get their booster doses from this date, MOH said in a news release.

This is "to ensure that our children attain a minimum level of protection and remain up-to-date with their vaccinations", MOH added.

Children aged between six months and four years will be able to receive the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for their primary vaccination.

Those aged between five and 11 will able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine as a booster dose.

"MOH has accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V) that children aged six months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19," the ministry said.

"Following the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) authorisation of the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for use in children aged six months to five years, the EC19V recommends the vaccine for primary vaccination for this age group."

The recommended Moderna/Spikevax vaccine dosage for this age group is two doses of 25 micrograms each, spaced eight weeks apart.

"The vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty, which is a three-dose vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, has also been approved and we are awaiting delivery. It should be available by the end of the year," MOH added.

From Oct 18, parents or guardians of children aged between six months and four years may register their interest for their child or ward to receive the Moderna/Spikevax vaccination here.