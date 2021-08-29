80% of Singapore population received full COVID-19 vaccination regimen: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Eighty per cent of Singapore’s population have received their full COVID-19 vaccination regimen of two doses, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Aug 29).

Crossing this milestone means Singapore has taken another step forward in making itself more resilient to COVID-19, he said in a Facebook post.

“It is the result of the collective effort of many people working behind the scenes, and the people of Singapore coming forward to take care of themselves and the people around them."

Mr Ong also said that home vaccination efforts are continuing quickly, with more than 4,300 homebound individuals having received their jab.

“Every week, we continue to receive about 700 requests for home vaccinations. To meet the demand, and thanks to over 200 volunteer doctors and nurses, and also the assistance of (the Singapore Armed Forces), we are tripling the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams,” he added.

As a result of this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is now able to halve the waiting time from eight weeks to four weeks.

Mr Ong said MOH aims to complete all home vaccinations by the end of September.

As a large number of the population has been fully vaccinated, MOH on Friday said that it will close four mass vaccination centres: Bukit Timah Community Club, Kolam Ayer Community Club, Marsiling Community Club and Yuhua Community Club.

Marsiling Community Club and Kolam Ayer Community Club will no longer accept new bookings from Sep 2, while the remaining two will stop accepting new bookings from Sep 9.

Instead, MOH will increase the number of Public Health Preparedness Clinics administering COVID-19 vaccinations, from the current 65 to more than 80 clinics in September.

Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with two new clusters linked to Jurong East Bus Interchange staff members and Homestay Lodge, a foreign workers’ dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

There are currently 66 active clusters under monitoring, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

