Suspected adverse effects reported in 0.12% of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: HSA

SINGAPORE: A total of 9,403 reports of suspected adverse effects associated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines have been submitted in Singapore as of end-July, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Aug 16).

These reports accounted for 0.12 per cent of the more than 7.5 million doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered in Singapore between Dec 30 last year and Jul 31 this year, said HSA in a safety update.

Of these, 389 reports - or 0.005 per cent of administered doses - were classified as serious adverse events.

The most commonly reported adverse effects were dizziness, shortness of breath, chest tightness or discomfort, injection site reactions such as pain and swelling, fever, as well as allergic reactions such as rash and swelling of eyelids, face and lips.

These were "consistent with those typically observed following vaccination" and typically resolved within "a few days", said HSA.

Among the serious adverse events, the most frequently reported were anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions.