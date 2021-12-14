Singapore to press on 'more urgently' with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots amid Omicron variant concerns

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have to press on “more urgently” with its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to enhance protection against infection and severe disease, amid concerns about the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

Preliminary data overseas shows that vaccinated individuals who have received a booster shot have “significant protection” against infection by the Omicron variant, MOH said.

Even if those who got boosters were infected, they had significant protection against developing severe disease that required hospital treatment.

Singapore has detected 16 cases of the Omicron variant so far, comprising 14 imported cases and two local cases, MOH said. All are fully vaccinated, with no symptoms or mild symptoms, MOH added.

Thirteen cases are recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and three cases have been discharged, MOH said. So far, all cases have had "minimal interactions in the community" prior to being isolated.

“We have not detected linked cases in the community," said the Health Ministry.

"Active contact tracing is being conducted to ringfence close contacts of these cases and reduce onward transmission once infection with the Omicron variant is suspected, through the detection of S-gene target failure in their test results. This includes quarantine at designated facilities."

The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) subsequently confirms infection with the Omicron variant through genomic sequencing of the test samples.

While no transmission of the variant in the community has been detected so far, Singapore must be prepared for this scenario, said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is only a matter of time before this happens, given the experience of other countries. This may then lead to another surge in cases because of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant,” he said.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also co-chair of the task force, added that new clusters of Omicron variant could emerge within the "next few weeks or within the coming months". The Omicron wave could potentially be bigger than what Singapore experienced with the Delta variant.

"If Omicron results in milder cases, we will be okay. But if Omicron's severity is similar to what we have seen with the Delta variant, then we will be in a much more challenging position," he said.