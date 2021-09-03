Singapore to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors, some immunocompromised people

SINGAPORE: Singapore will give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, as well as people aged 60 and above, and residents of aged care facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination have evaluated the need for booster shots, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Sep 3).

The committee has recommended, and MOH has agreed, to start a booster programme for these groups of people.

Seniors are at risk of severe COVID-19 infection and may develop a lower immune response from their two-dose vaccination regimen, said MOH. This is coupled with the expected decline of their immunity over time, as many were vaccinated earlier, added the Health Ministry.

They should receive a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine about six to nine months after having completed their primary course of vaccination regimen.

This is to "ensure higher levels of protection from infection and continued high levels of protection against severe disease, and reduce the possibility of spikes in infections and more people falling severely ill", said MOH.

About eight months have passed since the first batch of seniors aged 60 and above completed their second doses in March under the national vaccination programme.

They will be eligible for the third dose within this month, said MOH, adding that more details on the implementation of the booster shot will be announced later.

Immunocompromised persons have a "blunted immune response" to vaccination, and are also at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, said the Health Ministry.

"These individuals are recommended to receive a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine two months after their second dose as part of their primary course of vaccination to ensure that they start off with an adequate protective immune response to vaccination," said MOH.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that immunocompromised individuals will be contacted by their doctors.

Mr Ong added that with new variants, there have been more breakthrough infections despite vaccinations, and that the strength of protection decreases as antibodies wane over time.

However, vaccines are still effective against severe infections and deaths, he said.

A number of countries have started or are planning to give their population booster shots, including Israel, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and is considering the recommendation for seniors.

Mr Ong said that 81 per cent of Singapore's population has completed the vaccination regimen.