What you need to know about vaccine booster doses for those who test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Do I need to take a vaccine booster dose if I test positive for COVID-19 on an antigen rapid test (ART) at home?

What if I have taken mRNA (PfizerBioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna) and non-mRNA vaccines (Sinopharm or Sinovac) and have been infected? Do I still need a booster shot?

These are some of the queries the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jan 29) said it received regarding booster vaccination doses.

With those aged 18 and above required to take a booster shot - in addition to their primary series of COVID-19 vaccination - from Feb 14 in order to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, here's what you need to know if you have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Should I get a booster shot if I test positive for COVID-19 on an antigen rapid test (ART)?

Those found to be COVID-19 positive after performing an ART self-test, or via rostered routine testing or pre-event testing will still need to get their booster dose, said MOH.

This is because in these cases, the Health Ministry has no record of their infection as they typically fall under Protocol 2 - where patients must isolate themselves for at least 72 hours after testing positive for COVID-19 and can only leave their homes if they test negative on the third day.

In such cases, individuals are recommended to take their booster shot about five months after the last dose of their primary vaccination series so as to extend the validity period of their full vaccination status beyond the initial 270 days.

Do I need a booster injection if I have been infected with COVID-19 after my first two vaccination jabs?

"The default is yes," said MOH.

While those infected with Omicron are presenting mild symptoms with lower viral loads, a booster dose will grant longer protection from COVID-19, said the Health Ministry.

It is safe for people who have recovered from the disease to receive a booster dose, based on recommendations by Singapore's expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination, it added.

Those with prior COVID-19 infections will not be turned away from vaccination centres, MOH said.