‘Vaccine breakthroughs’ do not mean COVID-19 vaccines are not effective: NCID chief

SINGAPORE: Getting infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, otherwise known as a "vaccine breakthrough", does not mean that vaccines are no longer effective, said Professor Leo Yee Sin, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases’ (NCID) executive director on Tuesday (Aug 17).

This comes as some fully vaccinated individuals continue to be reported in Singapore’s COVID-19 infection count.

In an interview with CNA, Prof Leo noted that more than 75 per cent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated – which is more than four million people.

“We have just slightly over 1,000 cases of post-vaccination infection cases, and therefore you can see the contrasting difference.

“The number is not big compared to a whole population of a few million people having the COVID vaccine,” she said.

In any case, the misconception that vaccines can no longer protect the individual is “completely not true”, said Prof Leo, noting how real world data shows that even with the Delta variant, “we continue to see very good vaccine effectiveness in preventing severe illness”.