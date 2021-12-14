COVID-19 vaccination bookings for children aged 5 to 11 to begin next week if supplies arrive 'as scheduled': Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Booking of COVID-19 vaccination schedules for children aged five to 11 will progressively open from next week if vaccine delivery “arrives as scheduled”, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

In a Facebook post, Mr Chan said the Government is awaiting confirmation on the arrival date of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine doses.

“If the delivery arrives as scheduled, we will progressively open up the booking of vaccination appointments next week, and the vaccination exercise will start from end-Dec 2021 for the older children in Primary 3 to 5, and the younger ones thereafter in early 2022,” he said.

“We will give an update when details of the delivery are confirmed.”

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) last week approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine in children aged five to 11. It will be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart, but given a lower dose than that used for individuals aged 12 and above.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last week that a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the vaccine had been signed, and the ministry expects the shipment to arrive before the end of December.