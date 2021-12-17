Paediatric vaccination centres being set up for children to receive COVID-19 jabs: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Paediatric vaccination centres are being set up for children aged five to 11 to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 16), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he visited a centre which is “gearing up to start work later this month”, adding that it can vaccinate about 1,000 children a day.

He said about 300,000 children can "benefit from greater protection, after clinical trials showed that vaccination is safe and effective".

“Lots of care was taken in designing the centre to clearly separate children and adult lanes. Even the computers used to input children’s records are marked differently, with a big superhero sticker,” Mr Ong said.

Parents will be allowed to accompany their child at the centre, he added.

The staff at the centres are “specially trained in paediatric vaccination" and there will be paediatric experts supporting each vaccination centre.