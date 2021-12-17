Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Paediatric vaccination centres being set up for children to receive COVID-19 jabs: Ong Ye Kung
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Paediatric vaccination centres being set up for children to receive COVID-19 jabs: Ong Ye Kung

Paediatric vaccination centres being set up for children to receive COVID-19 jabs: Ong Ye Kung

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung visits a paediatric vaccination centre which is gearing up to start work later this month. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
17 Dec 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Paediatric vaccination centres are being set up for children aged five to 11 to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 16), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he visited a centre which is “gearing up to start work later this month”, adding that it can vaccinate about 1,000 children a day.

He said about 300,000 children can "benefit from greater protection, after clinical trials showed that vaccination is safe and effective".

“Lots of care was taken in designing the centre to clearly separate children and adult lanes. Even the computers used to input children’s records are marked differently, with a big superhero sticker,” Mr Ong said.

Parents will be allowed to accompany their child at the centre, he added.

The staff at the centres are “specially trained in paediatric vaccination" and there will be paediatric experts supporting each vaccination centre.

Superhero stickers used at a paediatric vaccination centre. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)
Computers, used to input children’s records, are marked with a big superhero sticker. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)
A superhero sticker pack used at a paediatric vaccination centre. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung takes a photo of nurses from healthcare group Minmed working behind the vaccine preparation station. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)

Related:

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) last week approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine in children aged five to 11. The vaccine will be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart, but given a lower dose than that used for individuals aged 12 and above.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the vaccine had been signed, and the ministry expects the shipment to arrive before the end of December.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday that the booking of COVID-19 vaccination schedules for children will progressively open from next week if vaccine delivery “arrives as scheduled”.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ng(gr)

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine MOH Ministry of Health

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us