Paediatric vaccination centres being set up for children to receive COVID-19 jabs: Ong Ye Kung
SINGAPORE: Paediatric vaccination centres are being set up for children aged five to 11 to receive their COVID-19 jabs.
In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 16), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he visited a centre which is “gearing up to start work later this month”, adding that it can vaccinate about 1,000 children a day.
He said about 300,000 children can "benefit from greater protection, after clinical trials showed that vaccination is safe and effective".
“Lots of care was taken in designing the centre to clearly separate children and adult lanes. Even the computers used to input children’s records are marked differently, with a big superhero sticker,” Mr Ong said.
Parents will be allowed to accompany their child at the centre, he added.
The staff at the centres are “specially trained in paediatric vaccination" and there will be paediatric experts supporting each vaccination centre.
Related:
Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) last week approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine in children aged five to 11. The vaccine will be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart, but given a lower dose than that used for individuals aged 12 and above.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the vaccine had been signed, and the ministry expects the shipment to arrive before the end of December.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday that the booking of COVID-19 vaccination schedules for children will progressively open from next week if vaccine delivery “arrives as scheduled”.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram