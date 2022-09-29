Singapore authorises Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years

SINGAPORE: Pfizer's Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children aged six months through four years, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Sep 29).

The vaccination regimen for the primary series in this age group consists of three 3-microgram doses over at least 11 weeks.

The first two doses should be administered three weeks apart, followed by a third dose to be administered at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Official recommendations on the use of this vaccine will be issued by the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and the Ministry of Health, said HSA.

HSA said it had carefully considered the clinical data and assessed that the benefits outweighed the risks for the use of Comirnaty in children aged six months through four years.

"In making this regulatory decision, HSA also consulted experts from its Medicines Advisory Committee and Panel of Infectious Diseases Experts," the authority added.

This is Singapore's second vaccine authorised for use in young children.

The country began vaccinating children aged five to 11 on Dec 27, 2021 after the Comirnaty vaccine was approved for that age group.

THE CLINICAL DATA

The clinical data reviewed by HSA was based on an ongoing Phase 2/3 study conducted by Pfizer, involving about 1,800 participants aged six months through four years.

"The results showed that the immune response in young children with a three-dose primary series was comparable to that in adults aged 16 to 25 years who received two higher doses of 30 micrograms as the primary series vaccine," said HSA.

"Hence, it can be inferred that three doses of the vaccine may provide a similar level of protection in young children as that of two doses in adults."

It added that local real-world data in children aged five to 11 had shown that vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron COVID-19 subvariants was estimated to be around 40 per cent for symptomatic disease.

Vaccine effectiveness also remained high - at more than 80 per cent - for protection against COVID-related hospitalisations for children receiving two doses of Pfizer vaccines.

"It could reasonably be expected that the vaccine would similarly protect younger children aged six months through four years from severe outcomes of COVID-19 such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome and other potential complications," said HSA.

Preliminary data from a secondary analysis of COVID-19 cases in the clinical study also suggested that vaccine efficacy was estimated to be around 73 per cent.

But "the evidence was limited and should be interpreted with caution", HSA warned.

ADVERSE EVENTS

The clinical studies also revealed that adverse events in young children were similar to those reported in adults.

These were mild to moderate in severity and commonly reported with childhood vaccination, such as injection site pain, fever, fatigue and headache, said HSA.

"These reactions are generally associated with vaccinations and expected as part of the body’s natural response to build immunity against COVID-19. They usually resolve on their own within a few days," added the authority.

HSA said there were no cases of serious adverse events such as myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) reported in the clinical study with Comirnaty.

But caregivers of young children should monitor for signs and symptoms of myocarditis such as chest pain and breathing difficulty, and also minimise rigorous physical activity following vaccination, said HSA.

The authority said it would continue to actively monitor the safety of the vaccine and require Pfizer to submit data from the ongoing clinical study.

"HSA will take the necessary actions and provide updates to the public if any significant safety concerns are identified," it added.