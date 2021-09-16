Those with mild skin reactions after first COVID-19 jab now allowed to receive further doses: Expert committee

SINGAPORE: People who develop non-severe skin reactions after receiving the first dose of their mRNA COVID-19 jab will now be allowed to receive further doses of the same vaccine, said the Expert Committee on COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday (Sep 16).

Separately, people who have just received their jabs should also avoid strenuous physical activity for two weeks, instead of the one week that was previously recommended, the committee said.

The updated recommendations were made after a review of further vaccine safety data, it said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which are approved for use in the national vaccination programme, use mRNA technology.

SKIN REACTIONS

People who showed mild or non-specific skin symptoms - such as itching without a rash, a red patch beyond the injection site or eczema - after the first dose of an mRNA vaccine were previously deemed ineligible for further doses.

The updated recommendation will allow more people, particularly those with minor or non-specific past reactions, to safely complete vaccination, said the committee.

This includes those who previously had non-severe skin reactions occurring more than four hours after the vaccination without other symptoms, as well as those who experienced a flare-up of skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

“Persons with the above conditions are encouraged to return to their previous vaccination sites in order to be reassessed for eligibility to complete their vaccination.”

Skin reactions - such as rashes and hives - were among the most commonly reported adverse reactions from the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in its fifth COVID-19 vaccine safety update released on Thursday.