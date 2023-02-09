Singapore to further scale back COVID-19 financial support; vaccines and antivirals stay fully subsidised

SINGAPORE: Singapore will further scale back financial support for testing and treatment of COVID-19, although vaccines and oral antivirals will remain fully subsidised for eligible patients, the Health Ministry (MOH) announced on Thursday (Feb 9).

The changes will take effect from Apr 1, and will bring the financial support for COVID-19 testing and treatment in line with that of other acute illnesses.

They follow Singapore's adjustment of the DORSCON level down from yellow to green and further stepping down of community measures from Feb 13.

Speaking at a multi-ministry task force press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 testing and treatment were generally provided free-of-charge or at a very low fee for residents.

"Given that COVID-19 was an unfamiliar disease, it is important that we removed the uncertainties and concerns on the cost of testing and we have maintained that policy for almost three years.

"In DORSCON Green, we are establishing an endemic, new norm, and living with the disease," he said.

NO MORE FULL SUBSIDY

From April, all COVID-19 patients, including Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, who receive treatment at a hospital or COVID-19 treatment facility will no longer be given a 100 per cent subsidy. This is regardless of their vaccination status.

Instead, regular healthcare safety nets, namely government subsidies, MediShield Life and MediSave, will apply to Singaporeans and permanent residents to defray their healthcare expenses.

"We wish to assure lower-income Singaporeans that financial assistance will be available to ensure that healthcare cost remains affordable," the ministry added.

Community isolation facilities will no longer be required for COVID-19, just as they are not required for other endemic diseases like influenza or chicken pox, said MOH.

The Government will maintain some community isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients who want to self-isolate "for valid reasons". But all occupants will be charged for their stay.

As these community isolation facilities are not medical facilities, Singaporeans and permanent residents will not be able to tap on government subsidies, MediShield Life or MediSave to pay for their bills, MOH added.

In primary care settings at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics, all patients must pay for any COVID-19 testing, subject to prevailing subsidies.