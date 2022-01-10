COVID-19 patients above 18 who do not get required booster shots will have to foot own medical bills: MOH

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 patients aged above 18 who do not get a booster jab within nine months from their last dose will have to foot their own medical bills, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rayahu Mahzam said on Monday (Jan 10).

Currently, the “special treatment” of the Government fully covering the costs of COVID-19 medical treatment does not apply to those aged above 12 who remain unvaccinated “by choice”, she said.

“This will also be the case for individuals aged above 18 who do not come forward for their booster within 270 days or nine months from their last dose, she said.

From Feb 14, those aged 18 and above will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary vaccination series in order to maintain a fully vaccinated status against COVID-19.

Ms Rahayu spoke about medical bills as she reiterated the importance of vaccination in response to NCMP Hazel Poa (PSP) who filed an adjournment motion on vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

LIVELIHOODS OF UNVACCINATED EMPLOYEES "AT RISK": HAZEL POA

Ms Poa said that she was “particularly disturbed” by the latest vaccination-differentiated measures which state that from Jan 15, unvaccinated workers, barring those medically ineligible, will not be able to return to the workplace even with a negative pre-event test. The move puts the livelihoods of unvaccinated employees “at risk”, the Non-Constituency Member of Parliament said.

“The new measure is essentially a licence to terminate,” Ms Poa said.