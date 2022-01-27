Heart disease the cause of death of woman who died months after COVID-19 jab: Heart centres

SINGAPORE: A woman who died nine months after her second COVID-19 vaccine shot did not report feeling unwell or had any allergic reaction after receiving both doses in April last year, said two heart centres in Singapore.

The case was referred to the coroner and investigations showed that the cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart condition, said the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) and National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) in a joint statement on Wednesday (Jan 26).

They were addressing social media posts questioning if the woman's death was linked to COVID-19 vaccination. She was identified in the posts as local football fan Christina Rodrigues Seah, who is in her 30s.

Giving a timeline of what happened, the heart centres said the woman was admitted to NUHCS for a cardiac condition in July 2021.

"At the time, COVID-19 vaccination was not assessed to be a direct cause of her heart failure," said the heart centres in a statement on Facebook.

"Other causal factors such as genetic causes were considered, taking into account her family history."

In September, she had an MRI heart scan, with the results "suggestive of idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (ie disease of the heart muscle) as the underlying cause of her condition".

In December, she sought a second opinion and treatment for her cardiac condition at NHCS.

"During her hospitalisation, the medical team discussed with her and her family on how to better manage her cardiac condition with various device implantation options," said the statement.

"As the patient needed time to consider the options, a follow-up appointment was scheduled in January 2022."

However, she died a day before the medical appointment. The Singapore Premier League and others in the football community posted condolences and tributes online on Jan 13.