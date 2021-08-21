Singapore sends 100,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Brunei

SINGAPORE: Singapore has contributed 100,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of bilateral cooperation with Brunei to tackle the ongoing pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Aug 20).

“This contribution is part of both governments’ intent to deepen cooperation and extend mutual support to combat this pandemic together,” said MFA.Singapore’s High Commissioner to Brunei Heng Aik Yeow handed over the vaccines to Brunei's health minister Mohd Isham Jaafar on Thursday.



Earlier this week, Singapore announced that it would launch vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany.