130 people have received incorrect doses of COVID-19 vaccines: MOH

SINGAPORE: There have been 130 cases of people in Singapore receiving incorrect doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (Oct 3).

Speaking in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that as of Sep 26, 11 people have been affected by overdosing while 119 people were affected by underdosing of the vaccinations.

This is out of approximately 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 130, seven were children aged between five and 11, who did not have any adverse reactions.

The rest, adults, either had no adverse reactions or recovered uneventfully, said Dr Puthucheary.

His response came after an incident last month where two adults were each given a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Hougang.

One was hospitalised after experiencing headache and increased heart rate and has since been discharged. The other patient did not report any adverse reaction.

The clinic, which comes under ProHealth Medical Group, and the doctor who administered the vaccine have been suspended from the National Vaccination Programme until further notice.

Last year, among other cases, a 103-year-old woman was erroneously given a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 111 patients and six staff at Bukit Merah Polyclinic were given lower doses of the vaccine.