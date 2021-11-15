Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with Moderna booster jab has ‘slight edge’ in reducing COVID-19 infection risk: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: A combination of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination with a Moderna booster jab has a “slight edge” in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Nov 15).

Quoting statistics from a study done by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Mr Ong said that this combination further reduces the risk of infection by 72 per cent.

In comparison, taking a Pfizer-BioNTech booster jab after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination further reduces the risk of infection by 62 per cent.

Mr Ong and MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak took the Moderna booster jab after being inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

The results for other combinations, such as a Moderna booster jab with Moderna vaccination, "may not be as meaningful" as the sample sizes are "not very large", said Mr Ong at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

Some members of the public have asked MOH which mRNA booster jab they should take after taking two shots of an mRNA vaccine, he said.