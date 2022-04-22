Second COVID-19 booster not recommended for people aged 60 to 79, but jabs will be offered if requested: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Expert Committee on COVID-19 (EC19V) does not recommend that people aged 60 to 79 years take a second booster shot, but they can take the jab if they wish to, said Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak on Friday (Apr 22).

The second booster vaccine dose should be administered about five months after receiving the first booster.

Those in the 60 to 79 age group can receive their second booster by walking into any vaccination centre offering mRNA vaccines before 7pm.

This is in addition to the earlier recommendation of a second booster for some groups - those aged 80 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and the medically vulnerable.

The EC19V has also recommended a booster dose for recovered persons aged 12 and above who have completed their primary vaccination, in view of waning immunity.

This booster should not be delayed beyond nine months after completing the primary vaccination series, and should be received at least 28 days after the infection.

From Jun 1, these recovered persons will need to receive the booster dose within nine months of their last primary vaccination dose, in order to maintain their vaccinated status.

Individuals may walk into any vaccination centre, before 7pm, to receive their booster dose.

Booster vaccination for all recovered migrant workers in dormitories and non-dormitory dwelling work-permit holders in the Construction, Marine, Processing sector will be scheduled and announced later.