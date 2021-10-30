Government to begin Sinovac COVID-19 jabs at Raffles City; walk-ins for Moderna booster shots open to more people

SINGAPORE: Individuals can make appointments to receive the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccination at Raffles City Convention Centre from Saturday (Oct 30), with seniors being allowed to walk in without an appointment from Sunday.

"This will greatly expand capacity on top of the private clinics and public healthcare institutions that administer the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MOH)," said the ministry in a press release on Saturday.

Last week, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced that the Sinovac vaccine would be included in the National Vaccination Programme.

People who have not been vaccinated at all can register their interest from Saturday, while those who have taken at least a dose of the Sinovac vaccine can complete their three-dose regime at any of the authorised private clinics. They can book their remaining appointments from Monday if they have not done so.

Those who are unable to take or complete the mRNA vaccination regime due to medical reasons "are encouraged to get vaccinated with Sinovac-CoronaVac", said MOH.

WALK-IN FOR MODERNA BOOSTER

In the press release on Saturday, MOH also announced that, from Monday, people aged 30 and above will be able to walk in to any of the nine Moderna vaccination centres for their booster dose.

Those who can walk in are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 30 and above who have completed the second dose six months ago.

People who are recommended to receive the booster need not receive the same vaccine they have received for the first two doses, meaning those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine can take the Moderna vaccine for the third dose.

"We encourage all who are eligible but have not taken their booster dose to come forward for it. This is the best protection for you and your loved ones as we journey towards living with COVID-19," said MOH.