Those who took Sinovac, Sinopharm COVID-19 jabs reminded to get 3rd dose to keep vaccination status

SINGAPORE: People who have received two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine are reminded to take their third dose to be considered fully vaccinated from Jan 1.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that since Wednesday (Dec 1), it has been progressively sending out SMS notifications to 70,000 people who have received two doses of these vaccines. They are eligible to take their third dose three months after their second jab.

"To maintain their fully vaccinated status from Jan 1, 2022, onwards, they are strongly encouraged to take their third dose before Dec 31, 2021, as long as their second dose had been administered three months ago," said MOH on Thursday.

From Jan 1, eligible individuals who have not taken their third dose will have their vaccination status go back to "vaccination in progress".

This means they will be subject to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures as well as restrictions at the workplace. It was previously announced that from next year, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people will not be allowed to produce a negative pre-event test to enter premises.

The ministry's reminder comes after it was announced in October that the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine will be included in Singapore's national vaccination programme as a three-dose regime.

It noted then that while local vaccination rates are high, there are some who choose not to take up mRNA vaccines due to "strong personal preferences".