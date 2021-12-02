Those who took Sinovac, Sinopharm COVID-19 jabs reminded to get 3rd dose to keep vaccination status
SINGAPORE: People who have received two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine are reminded to take their third dose to be considered fully vaccinated from Jan 1.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that since Wednesday (Dec 1), it has been progressively sending out SMS notifications to 70,000 people who have received two doses of these vaccines. They are eligible to take their third dose three months after their second jab.
"To maintain their fully vaccinated status from Jan 1, 2022, onwards, they are strongly encouraged to take their third dose before Dec 31, 2021, as long as their second dose had been administered three months ago," said MOH on Thursday.
From Jan 1, eligible individuals who have not taken their third dose will have their vaccination status go back to "vaccination in progress".
This means they will be subject to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures as well as restrictions at the workplace. It was previously announced that from next year, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people will not be allowed to produce a negative pre-event test to enter premises.
The ministry's reminder comes after it was announced in October that the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine will be included in Singapore's national vaccination programme as a three-dose regime.
It noted then that while local vaccination rates are high, there are some who choose not to take up mRNA vaccines due to "strong personal preferences".
On Thursday, MOH reiterated that those who took two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine are "strongly recommended" to receive an mRNA vaccine for their third dose, unless they are medically ineligible to do so.
"Otherwise, they should complete their primary series with a third dose of the Sinovac-CoronaVac or Sinopharm vaccines, whichever was received for the first two doses," it added.
Those who developed an allergic reaction to the first dose of an mRNA vaccine and received the Sinovac vaccine for their second dose should also complete a third dose of Sinovac, 28 days after their second dose, to maintain their vaccination status.
GRACE PERIOD FOR CHILDREN TURNING 13
For children who will turn 13 next year, a grace period will be extended to those born in December 2009 to give them enough time to get fully vaccinated, said MOH.
They must be fully vaccinated by Mar 1, 2022, to enter venues and take part in activities with vaccination-differentiated measures.
This is an extension from the timeline of Jan 1, when people who choose not to be vaccinated can no longer present a negative pre-event test result to enter places with vaccination-differentiated measures.
Only those who are have recovered from COVID-19, are medically ineligible for vaccines or children aged 12 and below will be exempted from the measures.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram