Public officers who decline COVID-19 vaccine may be placed on unpaid leave: PSD

SINGAPORE: Public officers in Singapore who choose to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, despite being medically eligible, may be placed on unpaid leave as a last resort, said the Public Service Division (PSD).

This comes after the Ministry of Health’s announcement on Oct 23 that only fully vaccinated employees – or those who recovered from COVID-19 within the past 270 days – will be allowed to return to workplaces from next year.

Responding to queries from CNA, a PSD spokesperson said that from Jan 1, it "will do its best" to allow unvaccinated officers to work from home if the job allows.

These officers may otherwise be redeployed to other work that can be performed from home, if such jobs are available, with remuneration “commensurate with the responsibilities of the alternative jobs”, the spokesperson added.

“If an officer chooses not to be vaccinated even though he is medically eligible for vaccination, and if he cannot be redeployed, we may place the person on no-pay leave as a last resort or allow the contract to lapse with no further renewal.”

This is in line with the measures outlined last month by the Manpower and Health ministries, together with the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

According to its website, Singapore’s public service employs about 153,000 people across 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards.

About 98 per cent have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the PSD said. It will “strongly encourage” the remaining 2 per cent – comprising about 3,000 officers – to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

Only a “small proportion” are medically ineligible for the mRNA vaccines, PSD said, referring to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

These officers should get vaccinated with a non-mRNA vaccine under the national vaccination programme, which now offers Sinovac, it said.