Visits to hospital wards, residential care homes to remain suspended until Apr 3

VISITS ALLOWED FOR EXCEPTIONAL CASES

However, hospitals and residential care homes have the discretion to allow visits for exceptional cases.

In hospitals, these include patients who are in critical condition, patients who are children, and birthing or post-partum mothers.

Patients who require caregivers are also among the groups who are allowed to have visitors.

"Examples of caregivers include those providing assistance to inpatients who have mental incapacities or family members who are undergoing caregiver training to better care for their loved ones after hospital discharge," MOH said.

These patient groups are allowed to have one visit per day from one pre-designated visitor.

However, patients who are in critical condition can have up to five pre-designated visitors, with a maximum of two visitors at the same time.

Anyone who is allowed to visit hospital wards will need to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) result obtained within the last 24 hours of each visit, said MOH.

“This is a mandatory requirement for all visitors regardless of vaccination status, except for persons who have recovered from COVID-19 and are able to present a valid Pre-Event Test (PET) exemption notice,” it added.

Fully vaccinated or medically ineligible visitors can perform an unsupervised self-administered ART or opt for an ART administered or supervised by MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers, including those done at Quick Test Centres.

Such individuals who choose to undergo an unsupervised self-administered ART will be required to show evidence of a valid ART result, such as presenting a time-stamped photo of the dated result and photo ID for verification before entry.

Non-fully vaccinated visitors would be required to show results of ART administered or supervised by MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers, said MOH.

The Health Ministry said that it will review and calibrate measures as the situation develops.

To help patients and residents keep in touch with their loved ones during this extended period, hospitals and homes will continue to support alternative methods of communication, such as through telephone or video calls.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of patients/residents, and their family members and loved ones,” it added.