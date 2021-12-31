Singapore to ease COVID-19 measures for non-VTL travellers

SINGAPORE: Singapore will ease COVID-19 measures for travellers outside the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Dec 31).

From 11.59pm on Jan 7, 2022, non-VTL travellers from category 2 to 4 countries will no longer need to take on-arrival COVID-19 tests.

Travellers from category 2 and 3 countries are required to serve stay-home notice at home for seven and 10 days respectively. Those from category 4 countries need to serve 10 days at a dedicated facility.

The earlier requirement for on-arrival tests "was to pick up the Omicron cases early, as the variant was new, and we wanted to learn more about it", said MOH in a press release.

"As we have gathered more information on the Omicron variant, we have further assessed that OATs (on-arrival tests) for non-VTL travellers ... are no longer required," it added.

They will have to test negative on a PCR test at the end of their notice period, "further reducing the risk of onward transmission", said the ministry.

Travellers from Hong Kong, Macao, China and Taiwan - places under category 1 - who are not required to serve stay-home notice will still need to take a PCR test on arrival.