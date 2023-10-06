Singapore experiencing new COVID-19 wave, more people expected to fall sick in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore is experiencing another COVID-19 infection wave, with more people expected to fall sick and be hospitalised in the coming weeks, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Oct 6).

However, he added that there are no plans to impose any social restrictions, as with the last wave which occurred from March to April.

Speaking at the official opening of the Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Centre and Serenity Centre at the Institute of Mental Health, Mr Ong revealed that the estimated daily cases has risen from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 for the past two weeks.

The spate of cases is driven by mostly two variants - the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 - both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant.

"Together, they now account for over 75 per cent of our daily cases," Mr Ong said.

During the peak in April, the number of infections rose to about 4,000 cases a day.

"We will treat this as an endemic disease, which is in line with our strategy, and we will live with it," he said. "After all, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new variants are more likely to lead to severe illnesses compared to previous variants.

"All indications show that current vaccines continue to work well in protecting us against severe illnesses if infected by these new variants."