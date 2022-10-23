Number of COVID-19 cases in current wave has peaked and is starting to come down: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Based on the last week, the number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has peaked and is starting to come down, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Oct 23).

Singapore is in the middle of a COVID-19 wave driven by the XBB variant and reinfected cases. Currently, about one in five daily cases are reinfections.

“We have to continue to watch to see whether (the number of cases) bounces again, because it can happen,” Mr Ong told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a sports hall in Bukit Canberra.

“But if it continues to come down from here, that means our modelling actually was a bit more pessimistic. We thought it would peak by the first half of November.”

If the downtrend sustains, that would mean that the wave peaked earlier than expected, the minister said, adding that people should still get vaccinated.

He said the recommendation is for seniors to take the new bivalent vaccine from Moderna because it is an “updated version” that is more effective against the current variant.

About 20,000 people aged 50 and above have taken the new vaccine.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the bivalent vaccine would be offered to healthcare workers in the public and private sectors from Oct 25.

Children aged six months to four years can receive their primary vaccination with the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine from Oct 25.