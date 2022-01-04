Singapore’s COVID-19 weekly infection growth rate back above 1 for first time since Nov 12

SINGAPORE: The weekly growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Singapore went above 1 on Tuesday (Jan 4) for the first time since Nov 12, 2021, data from the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website showed.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. Authorities have described the statistic as one of the key indicators that can be used to assess risk levels when calibrating COVID-19 measures.

A number above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising – it reached 1.09 on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate had dropped to a low of 0.52 on Dec 24, but it has been increasing steadily since then.

MOH first started providing the weekly infection growth rate in October 2021, with data dating back to end-August.

On Aug 30, 2021, it hit 3.01, as Singapore saw surging COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant.

The rate stayed around 2 for most of September, before falling steadily from end-September. On Oct 16, it dropped below the 1-mark, but rose again slightly.

At a press conference on Oct 23, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said that if the weekly infection growth rate dropped below 1, the Government would make some “calibrated” easing in COVID-19 restrictions.

This included allowing more people to dine in at food and beverage outlets, while some team sports could go ahead.

On Oct 23, the weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.14. It dipped below 1 on Nov 3 to 0.96. With the exception of Nov 12 - when the rate was 1.04 - it had remained below 1 since.

Some COVID-19 restrictions were eventually eased in November, with social gatherings of up to five people allowed and the dining-in limit for fully vaccinated people also increased to five.