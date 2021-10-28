Severe cases more important indicator of COVID-19 situation than infection growth rate, experts say

“These are the ones that are choking up the healthcare system,” said Dr Leong, explaining that a patient in the intensive care unit is usually hospitalised for a “couple of weeks” and needs a longer time to recover.

As of noon on Wednesday, there were 1,777 COVID-19 cases warded in hospital. This included 308 cases who required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 76 who were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 66 critically ill and intubated in the ICU, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 79.8 per cent, MOH said. It added that it was in the process of standing up more ICU beds.

Dr Leong cautioned that the weekly numbers may not account for cases that are not detected.

“There are probably pockets of infection all around the island,” he said.

Professor Dale Fisher said that the “major obstacle” to opening up more quickly is the threat to the healthcare system.

“This is what is most important and the weekly infection rate of the elderly and unvaccinated is an opportunity to look into the future needs for hospitalisation,” said the senior consultant at the National University Hospital's infectious diseases division.

He said that the growth infection rate, which “simply” compares the number of cases diagnosed with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests this week with the previous week, is a “rough guide”.

“The threat to the healthcare system is also impacted by who was infected such as their age and vaccine status,” he said.

THE GROWTH INFECTION RATE INDICATOR

Nevertheless, the experts said that the weekly ratio overcomes the problem of spikes or sharp declines on some days.

Dr Cook noted that there is usually a spike in cases on Tuesdays, mostly due to PCR results coming in for COVID-19 cases who waited until after the weekend to go to a clinic.

He added that the interpretation of the COVID-19 situation is not the same as with R, or reproduction rate, but that it is a “more straightforward and transparent” number to report, since there are multiple ways to calculate the R value and they are not “completely consistent”.

Prof Fisher, who is also chair of the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak and Alert and Response Network, similarly said that the rate indicates whether the surge is flattening out and by looking over a week, removes day-to-day variation.

Dr Leong said that a “consistent trend” needs to be observed to show that the number of new cases is falling.

“You need to look at the decline, how rapid it is and whether it's plausible as well.”

The rate is a good “forecast” of the direction the country is headed in, he said, adding that the effect of an intervention typically takes four weeks to show in the number of cases in the ICU, “our biggest and most precious resource”.