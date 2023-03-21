COVID-19 White Paper goes beyond original report: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 White Paper goes beyond the original review report of the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Mar 21).

He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s call for the original report to be published.

On Monday, the Workers’ Party (WP) chief called for the original report on the Singapore government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to be published in full, so that the public and Members of Parliament can draw their own conclusions.

The COVID-19 White Paper was published by the Prime Minister’s Office on Mar 8, drawing on an original report presented by former head of civil service Peter Ho.

The White Paper identified six areas where the government could have done better, including the outbreak in migrant worker dormitories, border measures, contact tracing and the transition to endemic COVID-19.

It also included interviews with ministers and civil servants, and incorporated the findings of various reviews by government agencies, and perspectives from the people and private sectors.

After debating the COVID-19 White Paper for almost two days, the House voted to endorse it on Tuesday afternoon.