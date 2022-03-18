Authorities investigating woman seen not wearing a mask in public in two separate incidents

SINGAPORE: A woman observed not wearing her mask in public in two separate incidents is being investigated by the authorities, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Friday (Mar 18).

On Mar 6, local blogger Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, posted a video on Instagram of a woman in sunglasses walking into a video she was recording at the time along Orchard Road. The woman was seen not wearing a mask.

She was also caught on video on Mar 12 at Jewel Changi Airport without a mask on.

In a response to CNA's queries, an ESG spokesperson said that the woman not wearing a mask in public in both instances has been identified to be the same person. Both ESG and STB are investigating the case.

"Members of the public are advised to exercise social responsibility by wearing a mask when not consuming any food or drink," said the spokesperson.

Ms Serene Tan, director of STB's Safe Management Measures Operations, said the board is aware of the incidents.

"STB takes a serious view of any breach in safe management measures," she said, adding that members of the public are required to strictly comply with all such prevailing measures.

Ms Tan said that the authorities would not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance, which may include composition fines or prosecution under COVID-19 regulations.