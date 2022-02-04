Workers should support employers amid COVID-19 situation to ensure business continuity: MOM

SINGAPORE: Workers should support their employers amid the COVID-19 situation to ensure businesses continuity, read a tripartite advisory published by the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (Feb 4).

The advisory added that employers should likewise show care and concern for the health and safety of their employees through these “difficult times” – recognising their sacrifices and contributions as well as rewarding them accordingly.

Singapore should be prepared for “surges in infections” due to the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, noted the advisory, adding that staff absences due to COVID-19 infections can “significantly disrupt business operations”.

“The multi-ministry task force has thus called on employers, in particular those providing essential services, to prepare and be ready to implement their business continuity plans, adhere strictly to safe management measures and encourage employees to test themselves regularly, so as to dampen transmission and minimise business disruptions.”

The advisory laid out measures that employers may wish to consider when reviewing their business continuity plans.