Rumours about large increase in severe COVID-19 cases and deaths due to XBB strain 'not true': MOH

SINGAPORE: Rumours that Singapore is seeing a significant increase in severe COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the XBB strain are untrue, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Oct 11).

"There have been rumours circulating via WhatsApp that Singapore is having a rapid and large increase in cases with severe illness and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain," the ministry said in a statement.

"This is not true. We are initiating POFMA action against such falsehoods," it added, referring to the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

While there is an increase in local cases driven by XBB, including the post-weekend spike this Tuesday, MOH said the number of severe cases has remained relatively low.

"This is very likely due to the resilience built up through vaccination and previous waves of infection. We are monitoring the trajectory closely," the ministry added.

"More importantly, there is also no evidence of XBB causing more severe illness. So far, the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated."

The XBB strain is an Omicron subvariant that has also been detected in countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Denmark, India, Japan and the United States since August.