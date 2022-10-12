CNA Explains: What you need to know about the XBB variant

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Oct 11) debunked rumours that Singapore is seeing a significant increase in severe COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the XBB strain.

MOH also said that while there has been an increase in local cases driven by XBB, including the post-weekend spike of 11,732 cases on Tuesday, the number of severe cases has remained relatively low.

So how dangerous is the XBB strain and how effective are vaccines against it? CNA spoke to a few experts.

NOT A "SINGAPORE VARIANT"

The XBB strain, also known as BA.2.10 is an Omicron subvariant that has been detected in several countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Denmark, India, Japan and the United States since August.

Responding to CNA's queries about overseas media calling the XBB strain the "Singapore variant" or suggesting that it was first found in Singapore, Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director at A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute said that the claim was incorrect.

He explained that the first occurrences of the XBB variant documented on GISAID were already in other countries, "a few weeks before the first cases in Singapore".

"The numbers of genomes known for a variant vary greatly between countries simply due to the intensity of the sampling and genomic surveillance strategy," he added.

Dr Maurer-Stroh also said that Singapore is among the world's leading nations to sequence virus genomes fast and "in a smart way selecting quality over quantity".

"This will amplify visibility of new variants early."