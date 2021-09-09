Singapore's path to living with COVID-19 and how other countries are doing it

SINGAPORE: On Jul 26, COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Gan Kim Yong told Parliament that "practically all" social and workplace COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted if Singapore arrived at a "truly endemic state".

An endemic state refers to high vaccine coverage coupled with a low incidence of severe illness from COVID-19, despite clusters emerging from time to time, he explained.

Then from Aug 10, Singapore eased restrictions in what authorities called a "preparatory stage", as the group limit for social gatherings was increased to five, dining in resumed for up to five fully-vaccinated people, and event sizes and capacity limits for large events were raised.

The preparatory stage is when authorities will make important adjustments to healthcare protocols as well as rules on social activities and travel to prepare Singapore for a transition to a COVID-resilient nation, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said then.

This stage should last for about a month until early September, said Mr Ong, adding that by then, 80 per cent of the population was expected to be fully vaccinated.

“And by then, we can continue to keep the number of severe cases, illnesses under control, and our healthcare capacity is not overly stretched, we will be able to move to the next stage, called Transition Stage A," he added.

“This is when we will further open up our economy, social activities and travel. Then our lives will be more normal, livelihoods will be better protected. But when we do that, we must expect infection numbers to rise.”

A TURN OF EVENTS

But in early September, as daily cases spiked, Transition Stage A did not arrive.

On Sep 3, COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong said there would be no easing of restrictions for now as authorities monitored the situation.

Singapore had just reported 216 locally transmitted cases on that day, as clusters emerged in bus interchanges and Bugis Junction.

"We do not intend to make any new opening moves at this juncture, because there is a time lag between the onset of infections to serious illness, and so we want to take some time to monitor the situation," Mr Wong said.

Still, Mr Wong said there was no need to tighten restrictions as Singapore already has a high level of vaccine coverage and was now starting to live with COVID-19.

"In fact, we would only revert to such a tightened posture as a last resort to prevent our hospital system from being overwhelmed," he added.