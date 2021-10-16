Logo
14 suspected members of unlawful societies arrested during operations on nightlife establishments, F&B outlets
Enforcement operations were carried out at The Base Bistro, located at 401 Macpherson Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
16 Oct 2021 08:35AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 08:35AM)
SINGAPORE: Fourteen men, aged between 16 and 44, have been arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following a series of islandwide operations at nightlife establishments and food and beverage (F&B) outlets, the police said on Friday (Oct 15).

The operations were conducted between Sep 29 and Oct 9, together with safe distancing enforcement officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Checks were conducted on 228 people during the anti-crime operations, which also extended to shopping malls and a billiard saloon, said the police.

Investigations against all 14 men arrested are ongoing. 

Five F&B outlets were also found to have allegedly breached COVID-19 safe management measures.

The outlets are The Base Bistro at 401 Macpherson Road, The Sleeping Giants at 29 Sembawang Road, SMLJ Pub and Mama Chin Nonya Cafe along Circular Road and Phorage at 25 Church Street.

Four of the outlets were issued closure orders ranging from 10 to 20 days and fined, while The Sleeping Giants is being investigated for allegedly providing entertainment in the outlet.

The supervisor at The Base Bistro was fined S$300 for not wearing a mask, while 13 individuals at Phorage were issued notices of composition of S$1,000 each.

Police checks were also conducted along Circular Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Enforcement operations were carried out at SMLJ Pub, located at 22 Circular Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Police checks were also conducted at Macpherson Mall. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society faces up to three years' jail, a maximum fine of S$5,000, or both.

Those found guilty of flouting COVID-19 safe management measures face up to six months' jail, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both, upon their first conviction.

The police said they have "zero tolerance" towards secret society activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order, and will not hesitate to take "firm actions" against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

"Members of the public are also advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously."

Police checks were conducted at Yishun Central 1. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Enforcement checks were carried out at The Sleeping Giants located at 29 Sembawang Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Source: CNA/nh(zl)

