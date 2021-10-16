14 suspected members of unlawful societies arrested during operations on nightlife establishments, F&B outlets

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men, aged between 16 and 44, have been arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following a series of islandwide operations at nightlife establishments and food and beverage (F&B) outlets, the police said on Friday (Oct 15).

The operations were conducted between Sep 29 and Oct 9, together with safe distancing enforcement officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Checks were conducted on 228 people during the anti-crime operations, which also extended to shopping malls and a billiard saloon, said the police.

Investigations against all 14 men arrested are ongoing.

Five F&B outlets were also found to have allegedly breached COVID-19 safe management measures.

The outlets are The Base Bistro at 401 Macpherson Road, The Sleeping Giants at 29 Sembawang Road, SMLJ Pub and Mama Chin Nonya Cafe along Circular Road and Phorage at 25 Church Street.

Four of the outlets were issued closure orders ranging from 10 to 20 days and fined, while The Sleeping Giants is being investigated for allegedly providing entertainment in the outlet.

The supervisor at The Base Bistro was fined S$300 for not wearing a mask, while 13 individuals at Phorage were issued notices of composition of S$1,000 each.