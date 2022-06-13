CNA Explains: How worried should you be about a 5th wave of COVID-19?

“The reason is because we all have very high antibodies, because of our vaccination, because of our recent Omicron wave.

“So nothing will happen until months later, when our antibodies start to wane, then you can see BA.4 and (BA.5) possibly emerging July or August. That's our estimate,” said Mr Ong.

He added that the estimated timeline is not due to any “complex modelling effort”, but the fact that once an outbreak subsides, Singapore should expect another wave to rise, four to six months later.

HOW WORRIED SHOULD I BE ABOUT THE NEXT WAVE?

Mr Ong also said on Jun 2 that South Africa’s fifth wave was “short-lived”.

“It hit a peak that was about a third of the original BA.1 Omicron wave and is starting to turn down. The second important thing to notice is that in terms of hospitalisation and deaths, we do not see a very sharp rise,” he said.

He explained that South Africa had a “certain level of resilience” from the four previous waves, as well as vaccination coverage.

“Looking at South Africa’s experience, we can be quietly optimistic because our resilience is high and our vaccination coverage is very high. We have gone through the Delta and BA.2 waves, which give us better protection than the BA.1 wave that South Africa has gone through.

“Plus, we still have our masks on as a layer of defence. So we feel BA.4, BA.5, are waves that we can ride through. But we must not be complacent and still be prepared for it.”

WHAT IS SINGAPORE DOING TO PREPARE?

Mr Ong said that during the Omicron wave, many healthcare settings were unable to handle COVID-19 patients and had to send them to the hospitals. These include nursing homes and private hospitals.

“Every healthcare setting needs to be COVID-ready and be able to handle infections and take care of patients. With vaccination, most will recover uneventfully,” he said.

“We have to find more beds in case pressure starts to build up in our hospitals again, in order to relieve the hospitals.”