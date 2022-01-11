Couple from China jailed for obstructing COVID-19 contact tracing to be deported after imprisonment: ICA

SINGAPORE: A couple from China who were sentenced to jail for obstructing COVID-19 contact tracers will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after their imprisonment, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Jan 11).

China nationals Hu Jun, 40, and Shi Sha, 38, were sentenced to jail for giving false information to officials from the Ministry of Health and obstructing the conduct of contact tracing.

The couple, who had contested their charges, discontinued their appeals earlier on Tuesday after almost two years of fighting their case in court.

Hu will begin his five-month jail term on Jan 17, while his wife Shi will start her six-month imprisonment term on May 17.

Hu, who was in Singapore as a short-term visitor, was found guilty in October last year of one count under the Infectious Diseases Act of deliberately withholding information from contact tracers about his whereabouts and activities.

Shi, a long-term visit pass holder, was convicted of four charges for withholding information, giving false information and failing to respond fully and truthfully to a health officer.

“Their immigration passes were subsequently cancelled and both were issued with special passes to facilitate their court proceedings,” said ICA.

"ICA will make arrangements to deport them and bar them from re-entering Singapore after they have served their sentences."

ICA added that it takes a “serious view” of foreigners who commit offences under the Infectious Diseases Act.

“Their actions may compromise the precautionary measures put in place to manage the transmission risk of COVID-19. ICA will not hesitate to take action against such foreigners,” the authority said.