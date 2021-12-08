COVID-19 self-test kits cheaper, prices will stay 'competitive', say retailers

SINGAPORE: Prices of COVID-19 self-test kits have fallen, some by about half, from three months ago, with two retailers saying that the decrease is here to stay.

Abbott's Panbio antigen self-test is now selling at S$5.95 a box at Guardian and Watson's pharmacies, instead of the S$13 it was priced at before.

A Guardian spokesperson said that other brands are also cheaper, with Standard Q at S$5.70 a piece (was S$7.50) and the QuickVue brand at S$18.60 for two pieces, down from S$21.40.

The spokesperson said that the prices of antigen rapid test (ART) kits are dependent on a number of supply side factors, such as differing cost structures, currency exchange rates and market needs.

"Moving forward, the prices of ART kits may decrease further as more options become available in the market."

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said in mid-November that people can expect to buy antigen rapid test kits at lower prices soon.

Watsons Singapore currently carries three brands of ART kits: Quidel QuickVue, Abbott Panbio and SD Biosensor. SD Biosensor is now S$5.70, where it used to be more than S$10.

"On an average, the per unit price of ART kit currently is close to S$6," it said.