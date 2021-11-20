Visits to hospitals and residential care homes to resume with enhanced vaccine-differentiated measures

SINGAPORE: Visits to hospitals and residential care homes will resume with “enhanced” vaccine-differentiated measures (VDS) from Monday (Nov 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday as authorities announced further relaxation of COVID-19 safe management measures.

Such in-person visits will be allowed only when both the hospital patient or care home resident and their visitors are fully vaccinated.

If any of the parties are not fully vaccinated, visits will only be allowed under exceptional circumstances on a case-by-case basis, as advised by the hospitals and care homes.

Exceptional conditions include patients who are in critical condition, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers; and patients requiring additional care support from caregivers.

“The strict implementation of such VDS measures will minimise the risk of outbreaks, which may otherwise jeopardise the lives of vulnerable patients and residents and affect the operating capacity of our hospitals and residential care homes,” said MOH.

This measure does not apply to people seeking medical care from hospitals.

More programmes for seniors will also resume for those who are vaccinated, following pilots run by the People’s Association and SportSG.

MOH said that in the coming weeks, seniors can look forward to more exercise programmes by the Health Promotion Board and participate in other forms of learning under the National Silver Academy.

Details will be released soon, it said.