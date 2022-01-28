COVID-19 case numbers up, but Singapore should move towards 'bolder easing', says expert

SINGAPORE: Singapore's daily COVID-19 infections are rising, but the number of severe cases and deaths should be lower than before, says a public health expert.

"We expect that the number of severe cases and deaths will be lower than it was historically prior to achieving high levels of vaccination in the community," said Associate Professor Ashley St John from the emerging infectious diseases programme of Duke-NUS Medical School.

This is because vaccinated individuals are more than 20 times less likely to land in hospital. More than 90 per cent of Singapore's eligible population are fully vaccinated and 57 per cent have had an additional booster shot.

The Omicron variant has sparked another wave of infection in Singapore, with 5,469 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday (Jan 27).

On when this wave will peak, she said that it will be difficult to predict: "But it’s likely that COVID-19 will be with us for quite a while with periodic waves of cases."

Earlier, authorities had said that Singapore could see more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases a day.