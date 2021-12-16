355 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Singapore

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 45.7 per cent, down from the 49.9 per cent reported on Wednesday.

There are 504 patients in hospital, with 68 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, four patients require close monitoring while 30 patients are critically ill.

As of Wednesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 32 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.