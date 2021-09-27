NCID executive director explains how Delta variant is fuelling COVID-19 surge

On Monday, Singapore reverted to groups of two for social gatherings and dining in, and default work-from-home arrangements.

What is so different about the Delta variant and how has it fuelled the surge in cases? Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), explains:

MOST TRANSMISSIBLE VARIANT

In a study comparing the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.315) and Delta (B.1.617.2) variants, NCID found that Delta was the most transmissible.

Compared to the wild-type virus, all Variants of Concern showed lower Ct values indicating a higher quantity of viral materials using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Ct stands for cycle threshold. PCR involves an amplification of the genetic material from the virus through a series of cycles so that there is sufficient material to be tested.

A lower Ct value means that fewer cycles were needed to create enough viral material for the test, implying that there was more viral material. Of the three Variants of Concern, Delta appeared to have the lowest Ct value.

"There was noticeable prolonged shedding among Delta cases. The study also demonstrated that the Delta cases tended to have pneumonia and more of the Delta variant cases needed oxygen/ICU and (resulted in) death," said Prof Leo.

MORE NEEDED OXYGEN

NCID has examined 1,109 unvaccinated COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted to the centre from February to December 2020 and compared them to 1,113 COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted to NCID between Apr 28 and Aug 26 this year.

Of the 1,113 patients admitted to NCID in 2021, 750 (67.4 per cent) had data on variants and the vast majority (99.6 per cent) were infected with the Delta variant.

A higher proportion of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated COVID-19 patients above the age of 50 years in the 2021 group required supplemental oxygen (31 per cent) compared with the unvaccinated patients of the same age group in 2020 (14.1 per cent).