'New normal': 7 ways Singapore is moving towards living with COVID-19

2. NO QUARANTINE FOR CLOSE CONTACTS

Close contacts of COVID-19 cases will no longer receive quarantine orders but will get health risk warnings instead.

This is part of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) simplified health protocols emphasising “personal responsibility and self-management”, which kick in on Oct 11.

Under the new protocol, which applies to contacts of all risk levels, people must immediately self-isolate and self-administer an antigen rapid test (ART) on the day a health risk warning is issued to them.

If the test result is negative, people can continue with normal activities the rest of the day after uploading the result online. This is repeated every day for a total of seven days. They can exit self-isolation on the seventh day if they have continued to test negative.

If the test result is positive and they feel well, they should self-isolate at home for 72 hours and then take an ART again. They are to continue doing this until they test negative and can exit self-isolation.

They should only see a doctor if they test positive and feel unwell.

3. PCR TESTS ONLY FOR UNWELL PEOPLE

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will be reserved mainly for people who feel unwell and have symptoms under the new healthcare protocols.

Mild symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting.

Examples of severe symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

ART will be used for people who are feeling well, such as for community testing and contacts of COVID-19 cases, to be able to detect infections and impose self-isolation early.

To support more regular self-testing, each household will receive 10 more ART kits in another round of distribution via SingPost from Oct 22 to Dec 7.

4. HOME RECOVERY FOR MORE PEOPLE

Unvaccinated cases aged 12 to 49, as well as children aged five to 11, will soon recover at home by default as the severity of illness in them is assessed to be low.

Vaccinated cases aged 70 to 79 will also recover at home, following clinical observations and the fall risks associated with elderly people in an unfamiliar environment, said MOH.

This means that home recovery will soon be the default for everyone except:

Partially or unvaccinated people aged 50 and above

Vaccinated people aged 80 and above

Babies less than one-year-old, and toddlers aged one to four who are assessed to be clinically unsuitable for home recovery

People on home recovery will also follow a timed discharge, without the need for further tests.

The isolation period will end after 10 days for vaccinated people and children aged 12 and below, and 14 days for unvaccinated people above 12 years old.