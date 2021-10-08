COVID-19 isolation bed occupancy at 85%; hospital manpower a 'key resource constraint': MOH

SINGAPORE: The occupancy rate for COVID-19 isolation beds in Singapore's hospitals has risen to 85 per cent in October despite efforts to set aside more beds.

This is up from the 62 per cent occupancy rate in July, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on hospitals' capacity and manpower situation on Friday (Oct 8).

While community cases have stayed around the 3,000 mark in recent days, the time period for infections to double has slowed from six to eight days three weeks ago, to about 10 to 12 days now, said the ministry.

Nonetheless, the large daily caseload has placed "significant strain" on Singapore's healthcare system, it said.

"A key resource constraint we now face is our healthcare manpower," said MOH.

Public healthcare institutions and private healthcare providers have redeployed staff and recruited additional short-term manpower to ramp up beds, it said.

"We are also bringing in more manpower by reaching out to individuals registered with the Singapore Healthcare Corps, including both healthcare professionals and laypersons," said MOH.

"We have also approached nurses who are registered with the Singapore Nursing Board but who are currently not in active practice."

About 900 people have stepped forward and are being referred to suitable roles in public hospitals, including possible deployments to the COVID-19 treatment facilities, said the ministry.

Those interested in signing up to help can do so online, added MOH.