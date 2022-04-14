'I don't want to commute anymore': Some Malaysian workers settle in Singapore even as land border reopens

SINGAPORE: It was the last day living in Singapore for Mr Azhar Samsi, who was queuing at the Queen Street bus station for a ticket home on Friday morning (Apr 8).

The 36-year-old Malaysian and father of four works as a production operator in Singapore, and is finally moving back home after two years of living apart from his family.

Mr Azhar will now commute daily by motorcycle between Johor and Singapore for work, like he did before the pandemic. This will save him S$500 a month, the cost of renting a room in Singapore.

But for some other Malaysians, the thought of going back to commuting every day between Singapore and Johor is more daunting.

Ms Kalai Selei, 40, was also at the bus station on her way home for the weekend.

The sales employee has not decided whether to give up her rented room in Singapore. Expenses are higher here but it is less tiring than commuting back and forth every day, she said.

“I will wait for two months … I want to see the situation first, is (the Causeway) jammed like last time,” she said.

Security officer Mani Alagan, 47, also plans to continue renting in Singapore and visiting his family in Johor every fortnight.

If he were to commute between the two countries every day, he would reach home at 10pm and would have to leave for work at 4.30am, he said.

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia reopened on Apr 1 for vaccinated travellers. It is the first time in two years that people can travel freely across the border by any form of transport without the need for testing or isolation.

While there was a vaccinated travel lane via land before, there was a quota with designated bus services and tickets were snatched up quickly.