FairPrice sets purchase limit on Panadol, Nurofen products after sales spike for cold, flu medicines

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain FairPrice has imposed a purchase limit on all Panadol and Nurofen products after a rise in sales for fever, cold and flu medicines in the past week.

Each customer may buy only up to four units of Panadol and Nurofen products in any combination, said a FairPrice spokesperson on Friday (Dec 23).

This policy was implemented from Thursday and customer notices have been put up to inform the public, the spokesperson said.

Both are popular brand names for over-the-counter painkillers; Panadol contains paracetamol while Nurofen contains ibuprofen.

The purchase limit for these drugs is "in alignment" with the Health Ministry's latest advisory to "buy in moderation", said the spokesperson.



"Beyond this, we also offer alternative fever, flu and cold medication from comparable brands to ensure that the community has access to medicines and health-related products they need," said FairPrice.

"We urge customers to only purchase what they need for their personal use."

The spokesperson said that sales of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and face masks also recorded a "marginal increase" last week.