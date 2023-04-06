Singapore to close all dedicated children's vaccination centres amid low demand, endemic COVID-19

SINGAPORE: All Children's Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across Singapore will close this month, with their services shifted to selected Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 6).

The move is part of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) efforts in "consolidating" COVID-19 vaccination operations as Singapore has "safely transited" to an endemic state of living with the virus, it said in a press release.

With demand for vaccination for children "low and stable", the ministry will close the five CVCs at Queenstown Community Centre, One Punggol, Our Tampines Hub, Sembawang Community Club and Taman Jurong Community Centre.

They will cease operations after Apr 15.

From Apr 17, vaccination for children from six months old to 11 years old will be available at six JTVCs, located at Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Jurong East, Kaki Bukit, Sengkang and Yishun.

For children from six months old to four years old, vaccination will continue to be offered by appointment at Bukit Batok, Eunos, Kallang, and Yishun Polyclinics.

Shots for those aged five to 11 can be obtained at the Bukit Panjang, Pioneer, Punggol and Woodlands Polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs).