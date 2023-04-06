Singapore to close all dedicated children's vaccination centres amid low demand, endemic COVID-19
Vaccination services for children will shift to selected Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres across the island.
SINGAPORE: All Children's Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across Singapore will close this month, with their services shifted to selected Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 6).
The move is part of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) efforts in "consolidating" COVID-19 vaccination operations as Singapore has "safely transited" to an endemic state of living with the virus, it said in a press release.
With demand for vaccination for children "low and stable", the ministry will close the five CVCs at Queenstown Community Centre, One Punggol, Our Tampines Hub, Sembawang Community Club and Taman Jurong Community Centre.
They will cease operations after Apr 15.
From Apr 17, vaccination for children from six months old to 11 years old will be available at six JTVCs, located at Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Jurong East, Kaki Bukit, Sengkang and Yishun.
For children from six months old to four years old, vaccination will continue to be offered by appointment at Bukit Batok, Eunos, Kallang, and Yishun Polyclinics.
Shots for those aged five to 11 can be obtained at the Bukit Panjang, Pioneer, Punggol and Woodlands Polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs).
JTVC MOVES
After Apr 29, the JTVC at Commonwealth will close due to low demand and its proximity to JTVC Bukit Merah, MOH added.
Residents who wish to receive their COVID-19 vaccines can opt to go to JTVC Bukit Merah or a nearby PHPC.
From May 2, JTVC Sengkang will be moved to 19A Sengkang Square, next to Sengkang MRT station. The new location is "better" for the public, said MOH.
Consequently, JTVC Sengkang's current location at 60 Sengkang East Way will cease operations from Apr 30.
With these changes, there will be a total of nine JTVCs across the island.
People can continue to walk in for vaccinations before 6.30pm on weekdays and 12.30pm on Saturdays, or book an appointment online.
"Vaccination remains our primary defence against COVID-19," said MOH. "We encourage all individuals to take their vaccinations when eligible."
The Health Ministry called for all returning Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have not yet met its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines to receive their jabs as soon as possible.
According to the guidelines, children from six months old to four years old are recommended to complete two doses of Moderna/Spikevax or three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty.
Those aged five and above should receive three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna/Spikevax or Novavax/Nuvaxovid vaccines.
And those aged 60 and over should take an additional booster around one year after the last.