Three individuals to get top honours for their role in COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Three individuals were on Thursday (Dec 29) recognised with a top national award for their contribution to Singapore's fight against COVID-19.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak Seck Wai, Mr Pang Kin Keong and Mr Tan Chong Meng received the Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19), the highest honour under the National Awards (COVID-19).

This medal is awarded for "unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership in coordinating Singapore's response to the pandemic, leading nationwide efforts to safeguard lives and livelihoods, and steer us on the road to recovery", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.

Assoc Prof Mak is the director of medical services at the Ministry of Health, and was a familiar face at press conferences held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

As chief medical adviser, Assoc Prof Mak advised the task force and other Government agencies in crafting the overall strategy to manage the outbreak, PMO said.

The response efforts he steered included Singapore's national vaccination programme, clinical protocols and operational guidance to hospitals and clinics, said PMO.

He steered health protocols for the general public, including "Protocols 1-2-3" determining what individuals should do if they are unwell or test positive for COVID-19.

He also oversaw the public health response to combat the spread of COVID-19, and was a familiar presence in many engagement sessions with healthcare professionals and community partners.

At the height of the pandemic, Assoc Prof Mak oversaw the ramping up of healthcare and other facilities like quarantine and isolation facilities, intensive care unit beds and testing laboratories, added PMO.

He also guided Singapore's global collaboration through the World Health Organization and other fora to gain access to public health intelligence, new diagnostic tests, vaccines and therapeutics.

"His steady and calm presence reassured the public and reinforced the public's trust in the Government's handling of the pandemic," said PMO.

Assoc Prof Mak said he was thankful for the opportunity to contribute to Singapore's fight against COVID-19.

"This award represents our nation's recognition and appreciation of the tremendous sacrifices made by our healthcare professionals under difficult circumstances," he said.

"They worked hard in our hospitals, clinics and emergency departments, in our community treatment facilities, in nursing homes and in community outreach, to care for their patients.

"I continue to be humbled to see many of my colleagues doing their utmost to ensure the best outcome possible for their patients recovering from COVID-19."