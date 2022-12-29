Three individuals to get top honours for their role in COVID-19 pandemic
Associate Professor Kenneth Mak Seck Wai, Mr Pang Kin Keong and Mr Tan Chong Meng received the Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19).
SINGAPORE: Three individuals were on Thursday (Dec 29) recognised with a top national award for their contribution to Singapore's fight against COVID-19.
Associate Professor Kenneth Mak Seck Wai, Mr Pang Kin Keong and Mr Tan Chong Meng received the Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19), the highest honour under the National Awards (COVID-19).
This medal is awarded for "unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership in coordinating Singapore's response to the pandemic, leading nationwide efforts to safeguard lives and livelihoods, and steer us on the road to recovery", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.
Assoc Prof Mak is the director of medical services at the Ministry of Health, and was a familiar face at press conferences held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.
As chief medical adviser, Assoc Prof Mak advised the task force and other Government agencies in crafting the overall strategy to manage the outbreak, PMO said.
The response efforts he steered included Singapore's national vaccination programme, clinical protocols and operational guidance to hospitals and clinics, said PMO.
He steered health protocols for the general public, including "Protocols 1-2-3" determining what individuals should do if they are unwell or test positive for COVID-19.
He also oversaw the public health response to combat the spread of COVID-19, and was a familiar presence in many engagement sessions with healthcare professionals and community partners.
At the height of the pandemic, Assoc Prof Mak oversaw the ramping up of healthcare and other facilities like quarantine and isolation facilities, intensive care unit beds and testing laboratories, added PMO.
He also guided Singapore's global collaboration through the World Health Organization and other fora to gain access to public health intelligence, new diagnostic tests, vaccines and therapeutics.
"His steady and calm presence reassured the public and reinforced the public's trust in the Government's handling of the pandemic," said PMO.
Assoc Prof Mak said he was thankful for the opportunity to contribute to Singapore's fight against COVID-19.
"This award represents our nation's recognition and appreciation of the tremendous sacrifices made by our healthcare professionals under difficult circumstances," he said.
"They worked hard in our hospitals, clinics and emergency departments, in our community treatment facilities, in nursing homes and in community outreach, to care for their patients.
"I continue to be humbled to see many of my colleagues doing their utmost to ensure the best outcome possible for their patients recovering from COVID-19."
"RECOGNITION FOR THE PUBLIC SERVICE"
Mr Pang is the chairman of the Homefront Crisis Executive Group (HCEG) and Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs.
He was recognised for mobilising agencies across the people, private and public sectors to respond to the crisis, anticipate possible trajectories, develop action plans for different stages of the pandemic, and later take steps to return to normalcy.
He also led the HCEG in supporting the multi-ministry task force and oversaw the expeditious execution of decisions made by the task force.
PMO described Mr Pang's leadership as "an example of grace under pressure".
"It was in large part due to his leadership, that the Singapore public service was able to anticipate many of the challenges during the crisis, respond swiftly and effectively to a complex threat, and generally stay ahead of this tricky pandemic.
"And it was in large part due to his leadership that morale in the public service never flagged during the crisis."
Mr Pang said he saw the award "more as a recognition for the public service, rather than a personal one".
"It is a tribute to my fellow permanent secretaries, deputy secretaries, chief executives and other public servants who worked tirelessly to manage the crisis.
"They pulled together, across agency lines, and officers of all ranks readily stepped up to be counted whenever needed.
"It was inspiring to see, and that, in my view, is the attitude and fortitude that will carry Singapore through future crises as well."
"ALL HANDS ON DECK" SPIRIT
Mr Tan is the lead for Temasek's community care facilities task force and group CEO of PSA International.
He helped to ensure that Singapore's supply chains withstood the numerous global and local disruptions caused by the pandemic, said PMO.
This involved revamping PSA cargo operations while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the community and safeguarding the lives of port workers and marine crew.
He also drove the set-up of "several significant emergency health infrastructure" during the first surge of COVID-19, and facilitated the safe inflow of migrant workers for critical sectors.
In particular, the infrastructure included the large-scale community care facility at Changi Expo and community recovery facility at Tanjong Pagar Terminal.
"PSA also arranged to dock and operationalise floating accommodation vessels at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to add to the recovery facility capacity needed in the thick of the pandemic," said PMO.
Mr Tan was also co-chair of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce, which was set up to pre-empt the major trends triggered by COVID-19 and prepare Singapore for economic and social recovery, said PMO.
Mr Tan said he was "deeply honoured" to be able to do his part during the pandemic.
"I witnessed an 'all hands on deck' spirit from the first moments, marked with selflessness and spontaneity.
"Very quickly, acquaintances became teams, with a shared passion for protecting the resilience of our country and her people.
"There were many tough and anxious episodes, which remarkably served to bring out the best in everyone. I am truly grateful for the support and friendship through it all," he said.
The three recipients are among about 9,500 individuals being recognised for outstanding contributions in the National Awards (COVID-19). More than 480 teams will also receive the President's Certificate of Commendation.
Another 99,000 individuals and 800 teams will receive the COVID-19 Resilience Medal and COVID-19 Resilience Certificate, which are new awards.
